Stocks edge lower amid Trump shutdown threat

Stocks staged a weak follow-up to yesterday's strong showing amid concerns of a potential government shutdown, and the major averages closed the session near the bottom of their relatively narrow trading ranges.

The headlines, which also included more anti-NAFTA comments from Trump and a NY Times report that the president and Senate Majority Leader McConnell are not on speaking terms, would appear to bode ill for the belief that Trump will work with Congress in passing his pro-growth campaign promises.

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, with industrials (-0.9%), consumer discretionary (-0.8%) and health care (-0.7%) leading the retreat.

On the flip side, the energy sector (+0.4%) benefited from a 1.2% rise in U.S. crude oil to $48.41/bbl.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury prices rallied with the 10-year yield shedding 4 bps to 2.17% and the two-year yield ticking lower by a basis point to 1.31%.