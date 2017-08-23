Renewable Energy rises as U.S. imposes biodiesel duties

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), North America's largest producer of advanced biofuels, rose 3.5% in today's trade after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced late yesterday that it would impose countervailing duties on imported biodiesel arriving from Argentina and Indonesia.

The preliminary ruling hits biodiesel producers from Argentina with levies of 50.29%-64.17% and from Indonesia with levies of 41.06%-68.28% to account for subsidies they receive prior to being transported into the U.S.

Biodiesel imports into the U.S. during 2016 totaled 16.5M barrels (~693M gallons), with Argentina accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total at 10.57M barrels and Indonesia holding second place with 2.42M barrels.