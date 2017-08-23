AmEx to pay $96M after offering worse card terms in U.S. territories

American Express (NYSE:AXP) will pay $96M to credit card customers in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories for offering worse terms, including higher interest rates, than those extended to clients in the 50 states, according to a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB alleged more than 200K consumers at two of AXP's banking subsidiaries were harmed by the practices, which also included stricter credit cutoffs and less debt forgiveness than offered to customers in U.S. states.

AXP, which self-reported the practices to the CFPB and has changed the terms it offers, says it disagrees with the government's contention that it had discriminated against clients.