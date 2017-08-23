Guess +12% after Q2 earnings beat, above consensus guidance

Guess (NYSE:GES) +12.2% AH after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and offering upside Q3 guidance, foreseeing 4%-6% revenue growth vs. the 3% analyst consensus estimate.

GES attributes the strong performance to revenue gains in Europe and Asia as well as cost reductions in the supply chain, and the company expects continued revenue growth even as it closes stores in North America, where "the business environment remains soft."

For Q3, GES guides EPS of $0.08-$0.11 vs. $0.12 analyst consensus, on 4%-6% revenue growth vs. 3% consensus; for the full-year, GES forecasts EPS of $0.52-$0.60 vs. $0.40 consensus, on 6%-7.5% revenue growth vs. 4.7% consensus.