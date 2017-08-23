Canada regulator to consider indirect emissions for Energy East pipeline

Canada's National Energy Board says its upcoming review of TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) proposed Energy East pipeline will consider the potential indirect contributions to greenhouse gas emissions, a move which will make the project's regulatory review more onerous for the company.

TRP had considered the possibility of NEB's inclusion of Energy East's associated emissions in determining whether the pipeline is in the public interest "completely redundant and unnecessary."

The regulator - which earlier this year ordered its Energy East review to start again from the beginning, voiding all decisions from the project's previous examining panel that has been accused of bias - has not said when the review process will begin.