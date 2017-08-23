Report: Facebook taps veteran exec to lead consumer hardware

After a series of steps toward a bigger presence in consumer hardware, Facebook (FB -0.6% ) has put a veteran executive in charge of the efforts.

Andrew Bosworth will take over consumer hardware ahead of the expected launch of a video chat device that could be announced next spring.

Bosworth has most recently been VP in charge of the company's ads and business platform. Now he'll have responsibility for the chat device (reportedly code-named "Aloha") as well as for a smart speaker and Oculus VR.

Facebook ads engineering exec Mark Rabkin will take over Bosworth's old responsibilities, Business Insider reports.