Utilities hit all-time highs, and analysts differ on the path ahead

The Utilities SPDR ETF has surged 13% YTD to all-time highs, and some strategists foresee further upside for the group that is normally a defensive play for investors.

M&A activity and deregulation have boosted the sector but the most important factor is the direction of interest rates, says Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, who believes since rates likely will extend lower, utilities should fare well going forward.

From a technical standpoint, the picture is cloudy, says Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, which rates the sector as Underweight, and Johnson points to "bearish divergence" looking back on longer-term charts of the XLU.

Analysts at Williams Capital are concerned about stock valuations in the group, as many have climbed toward the upper boundary of normal ranges or beyond and expects to issue more downgrades than upgrades over the next 12 months, and warns that the market for utility stocks is becoming a much more selective,

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, IDU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, FXU, SDP, PSCU, PUI, FUGAX, JHMU, XU, UTLF