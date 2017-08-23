Lockheed, Raytheon each win $900M nuclear cruise missile contracts

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) are awarded initial contracts of $900M each by the U.S. Air Force to begin development of a new nuclear cruise missile for long-range bombers.

The initial contracts cover a four-and-a-half year phase to refine designs and prove out technologies for the Long-Range Standoff missile; the Air Force later will pick one of the contractors for full production of as many as 1,000 missiles - not all of them topped by nuclear warheads - in an acquisition phase valued at ~$10B.

The decision is a defeat for Boeing (NYSE:BA), which in the 1980s developed and fielded the AGM-86B Air Launched Cruise Missile now in use.