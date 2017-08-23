Pioneer Natural started at Outperform by Imperial after recent pullback

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +1.3% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and a $160 price target at Imperial Capital, which believes the stock’s recent pullback presents a buying opportunity.

PXD has been one of the most consistent producers in the E&P space, and Imperial believes it has the right assets in the Midland Basin to grow production at a more than 15% compounded annualized growth rate and reach its target of 1M boe/day by 2026.

The firm thinks the market likely overreacted to PXD’s Q2 revelation that the gas-to-oil ratio crept up faster than expected, a surprise from a company known for planning ahead meticulously that sent shares plunging.