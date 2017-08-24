Next OPEC meeting set for Sept. 22

The next joint committee meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers will be held in Vienna on Sept. 22.

All options, including extending supply cuts beyond Q1 of 2018, are "left open to ensure that all efforts are made to rebalance the market," according to an OPEC statement.

The group also confirmed that it's deal achieved a conformity level of 94% as of July.

Crude futures -0.5% to $48.18/bbl.

