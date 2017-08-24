Mylan partners with Otsuka to commercialize tuberculosis med delamanid in high-burden countries

Subsidiaries of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:OTSKY)(OTCPK:OTSKF) ink an agreement to commercialize delamanid, branded as Deltyba by Otsuka, for the treatment of adults with pulmonary multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in low- and middle-income countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Otsuka grants Mylan an exclusive license to market Deltyba in South Africa and India. Deltyba is approved for sale in India and registration is underway in South Africa.

Mylan expects to exercise exclusive commercialization rights in additional high-burden countries where Otsuka does not have a commercial presence. At some point in the future, the companies may also implement a technology transfer plan enabling Mylan to manufacture and distribute Deltyba.