Signet Jewelers acquire R2Net

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) acquire R2Net for $328M million in an all-cash transaction.

R2Net is the owner of the JamesAllen.com and Segoma Imaging Technologies businesses.

The company says the acquisition represents an important step for Signet towards building scalable digital capabilities for OmniChannel transformation.

“The James Allen brand and R2Net’s technologies and innovative approach present a unique opportunity to rapidly enhance our digital capabilities and create a distinctive customer shopping experience which more seamlessly integrates our digital and physical retail platforms,” notes Signet CEO Virginia Drosos.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3. Signet anticipates the transaction to be accretive in the first full year of operations.

SIG +1.66% after hours to $52.75.

Source: Press Release