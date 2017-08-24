The Michaels Companies tops estimates

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) reports comparable sales growth of 0.6% in Q2 vs. -0.9% consensus estimate. An increase in transactions during the quarter helped to offset a drop in average price per ticket.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales rose 70 bps to 37.5%. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 70 bps to 29.3% of sales. Operating income was flat at 8.2% of sales.

The retailer expects full-year sales growth of 2.8% to 3.8% and FY18 EPS of $2.11 to $2.16 vs. $2.08 consensus.

