FDA grants accelerated review for Roche's hemophilia A med emicizumab, action date February 23, 2018

The FDA accepts under Priority Review Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for emicizumab for the preventative treatment of adults, adolescents and children with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors. The agency's action date (PDUFA) is February 23, 2018.

Emicizumab is an bispecific antibody engineered to bind to both factors IXa and X, replacing the function of the missing factor VIII, thereby improving clotting function and preventing spontaneous bleeding. It was created by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. and is being co-developed with Genentech. It is administered once-weekly via subcutaneous injection.

