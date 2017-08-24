J.M. Smucker slumps after margins weaken

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) falls short with its FQ1 report as lower ground coffee volume in the U.S. impacted results.

Sales in the U.S. Retail Coffee segment fell 6% to $481M. Profit was down 29% to $124M.

Sales in the U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segment fell 8% to $492M. Profit was flat at $111M.

Gross margin came in at 37.9% of sales vs. 39.8% a year ago and 38.7% consensus estimate.

Operating margin fell 280 bps to 16.2% during the quarter.

