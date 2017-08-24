Bottom line weakness at Destination XL

Destination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG) reports comparable sales increased 0.1% in Q2.

Gross margin fell 40 bps to 46.1% of sales. Merchandise margin was down 10 bps during the quarter due to markdowns. SG&A expenses rose 120 bps to 40.5% of sales.

EBITDA came in at $6.7M vs. $8.5M a year ago.

Looking ahead, the retailer sees FY17 sales of $470M to $480M vs. $472M consensus. EBITDA fo $20M to $25M is anticipated and a net loss of $0.24 to $0.34 per share.

