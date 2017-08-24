Futures up with eyes on Jackson Hole

A comeback from a rally-breaking prior session? Dow and S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% , with Nasdaq futures 0.3% higher , as policymakers gather in Jackson Hole.

Janet Yellen is preparing for what could be her final visit as Fed Chair, while Mario Draghi could offer clues as to when the ECB will begin to taper QE.

While many topics will be explored, the official theme of this year's conference is "Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy."

Oil is down 0.4% at $48.21/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1291/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.18%.

