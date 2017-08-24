Additional analysis of late-stage data shows CV benefit of AstraZeneca's Brilinta

Results from a new subanalysis of data from the Phase 3 PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study showed a 29% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death in high-risk patients receiving 60 mg of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Brilinta (ticagrelor) twice daily, together with low-dose aspirin. The results will be presented at the ESC Congress in Barcelona.

The subanalysis also showed a 20% reduction in all-cause risk of death and a 20% reduction in a composite of CV death, heart attack or stroke.

The company's supplemental marketing application in the U.S. seeking approval for the use of Brilinta in an expanded population of patients with a history of heart attack is currently under FDA review.

Previously: FDA accepts AstraZeneca's Brilinta sNDA under Priority Review (April 29, 2015)

Previously: AstraZeneca's Brilinta plus aspirin reduces blood clot events in patients with a history of heart attack (March 14, 2015)