Abercrombie & Fitch soars after earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports same-store sales fell 1% in Q2.

Comparable sales were up 5% at Hollister, but fell 7% at Abercrombie stores. Comparable sales improved sequentially in the U.S. (0%) and for the international business (-1%).

Direct-to-consumer sales rose to 24% of total sales during the quarter.

The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 59.1% of sales vs. 59.9% consensus estimate.

CEO assessment: "While we expect the environment to remain challenging and promotional in the second half, we expect to see benefits from the continued improvement in product assortment, our strategic investments in marketing and omnichannel, and our ongoing efforts to optimize productivity across all channels."

Looking ahead, A&F expects comparable sales growth to be approximately flat to up slightly in the second half of the year.

Previously: Abercrombie & Fitch beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Aug. 24)