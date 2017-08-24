Baidu sells food delivery unit for less than half its valuation

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) confirms the sale of its food delivery unit Waimai to Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

TechCrunch puts the value of the deal around $800M, using the prior estimate of $500M for the business plus $300M in traffic agreements.

Waimai has a valuation of $2.5B but lags behind Ele.me in active users and even underperforms compared to Nuomi, Baidu’s other food delivery business.

Ele.me, with backing from the likes of Alibaba and Tencent, has a valuation of up to $6B.

Baidu shares are up 0.86% premarket.

Previously: WSJ: Baidu will sell takeout delivery unit this week (Aug. 21)