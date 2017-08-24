Dollar Tree rallies off of improved results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reports same-store sales rose 2.4% in Q2 to top the 1.6% pace expected by analysts. The Dollar Tree chain saw a 3.9% gain in comparable sales, while Family Dollar reported a 1% increase.

Gross margin rose 50 bps to 30.8% of sales during the quarter. SG&A expenses fell back 40 bps to 22.9% of sales. Operating income came in at 7.9% of sales vs. 7.1% a year ago.

The retailer expects FY17 sales of $22.07B to $22.28B vs. $20.7B consensus and FY17 EPS of $4.44 to $4.60.

