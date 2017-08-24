IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) and Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) announce a new agreement covering the installation of two new IMAX auditoriums in Canada as well as the installation of a new IMAX VR Centre.

The addition of the two auditoriums will bring the number of IMAX auditoriums in Cineplex theatres across Canada to 25.

"Cineplex is a leading entertainment company and an excellent partner that shares our commitment to innovation," says IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond.

IMAX launched its flagship pilot IMAX VR Centre in Los Angeles and its second location in New York City. The company is set to open up to eight additional VR centres in North America, Western Europe and Asia in 2017.

Source: Press Release