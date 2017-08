Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) initiated with Buy rating by Gabelli.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) initiated with Buy rating by Gabelli.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) initiated with Outperform rating and $18 (107% upside) price target by Leerink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse.

Lannett Company (NYSEMKT:LCI) price target lowered to $20 (24% upside) from $26 by BMO. Market perform rating maintained.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) downgraded to Underperform with a $13 (21% downside risk) price target by Credit Suisse. (see earlier post).

Source: Bloomberg