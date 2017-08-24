Apple leading smartwatch market expected to reach $9.3B this year

New research from Gartner says the global wearables market will grow 16.7% this year driven by strong smartwatch sales led by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Smartwatch sales will account for $9.3B of the total $30.5B in wearable sales this year.

Smartwatches expected to sell 41.5M units this year and 81M in 2021, which would represent 16% of the wearables market.

The watches would come second only to Bluetooth headsets in unit sales between 2019 and 2021.

Gartner research director Angela McIntyre puts the smartwatch ASP at $223.25 this year and expects the number to drop to a $214.99 ASP by 2021 due to higher volumes.

Apple leads the smartwatch market with a one-third share last year but that could shrink to a quarter in 2021 due to increasing competition from Samsung, LG, and Huawei.

Apple should announce the Watch Series 3 at a launch event next month, rumored for September 12 announcement. The Series 3 could feature cellular connectivity through an embedded SIM that might not require tethering to an iPhone.

