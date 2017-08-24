Post-earnings rally for Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) races higher after Q2 results satisfy investors.

Comparable sales rose 2.8% during the quarter to top the 2.6% consensus estimates. The West Elm chain did the heavy lifting with a 10.1% comp for the period.

The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 35.2% of sales vs. 35.2% consensus. Operating margin fell 40 bps to 6.8% of sales.

RBC Capital lifts its price target on WSM to $5, but warns on margin prssure. Guggenheim sticks with a Neutral rating on concerns over the "challenging" secular backdrop.

