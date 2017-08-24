Retail sector on watch after strong earnings day

The retail sector could have a strong day after a wave of better-than-anticipated earnings reports pour in.

Williams-Sonoma, Abercrombie & Fitch, PVH, Dollar Tree, Burlington Stores, Guess and PVH are all trading higher premarket after topping expectations. Even the company nearly synonymous with the decline of the mall, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD), is up 8% . Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) are both up 1.8% off the general good cheer in the mall sector. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) didn't report numbers, but is up 3.4% . The read-through on consumer spending could even be positive for Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Retail ETFs have trailed the broad market by a wide margin this year as various concerns have been priced in. Some analysts have been pitching the case that the sector was oversold.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, IYC, FXD, SCC, UCC, RCD, UGE, PMR, SZK, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC.