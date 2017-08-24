FDA clears Titan Pharmaceutical's IND application for Ropinirole Implant

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) announces that the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its ropinirole implant intended for treatment of the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease. A Phase 1/2 clinical study enrolling ~20 patients will commence shortly.

The ropinirole implant, developed utilizing ProNeura technology, is designed for the long-term, continuous delivery of ropinirole HCL for the treatment of signs and symptoms such as stiffness, tremors, muscle spasms, and poor muscle control.

The primary objectives of the study are to characterize the pharmacokinetic profile of the ropinirole implants, to evaluate their safety and tolerability, and to explore potential signals of efficacy using established disease-specific assessment scales.