Sears Holdings +7% after earnings, strategy update

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) trades higher after reporting a narrower loss than anticipated for Q2.

The department store chain showed an EBITDA loss of $67M on $4.37B of revenue.

Sears on strategy: "We continue to explore opportunities for our Kenmore and DieHard brands, as well as our Sears Home Services and Sears Auto Center businesses by evaluating potential partnerships or other transactions that could expand distribution of our brands and service offerings to realize significant growth. There can be no assurance that we will complete one or more transactions, and we also intend to take actions on our own that present the opportunity to improve the economics of these brands and business, including potential externalization through non-Sears Holdings channels."

