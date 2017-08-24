Bioverativ teams up with Invicro to expand use of imaging in hemophilia patients

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) will collaborate with privately held Invicro, LLC, a provider of imaging services and analyses for pharmaceutical R&D, to expand the use and adoption of imaging technologies, including ultrasound and radiolabeled imaging, to improve the diagnosis and management of joint disease in people with hemophilia.

A primary focus will be to investigate the impact of Bioverativ's ELOCTATE, ALPROLIX and BIVV001 on protection from bleeds and improvement in long-term joint health in hemophilia patients. They will specifically assess the use of radiolabeled imaging to study the importance of factor IX distribution to tissue and its role in improving joint health. The results will be submitted for presentation at a future scientific conference.

The partnership will also focus on advancing the use of ultrasound imaging to diagnose and monitor joint disease in hemophilia patients since clinical exams cannot discriminate between joint bleeding and other joint conditions.

The companies plan to develop standardized procedures to monitor and assess joint health using musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging in research studies, clinical trials and in clinical practice. Invicro will serve as the contract research organization (CRO) for the clinical studies.