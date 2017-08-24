Google Pixel 2 launch event on October 5?

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will reveal its Pixel 2 on October 5, according to mobile reporter Evan Blass’ Twitter.

The Pixel 2 will reportedly include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 836 processor. The company’s 835 processor powers the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Other potential announcements at the launch event include a Pixel-branded laptop and a smaller Google Home to compete with Amazon’s budget-friendly Echo Dot.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 starts preorders today and hits stores September 15. Apple’s trio of iPhones could announce on September 12 and launch on September 22.

Alphabet Class A shares are up 0.32% premarket.

Qualcomm shares are up 0.52% .

Previously: Android Police: Google will launch Pixel Chromebook, smaller Home (Aug. 22)