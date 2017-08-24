South32 swings to full-year profit; raises buyback, dividend payout

South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) is higher by as much as 3% in Australia after increasing its stock buyback by A$250M and raising its full-year dividend 10-fold.

The miner's full-year profit swung to a $1.23B gain from a $1.62B loss a year ago, while underlying EBIT more than quadrupled to $1.6B and free cash flow from operations jumped to $1.48B from $597M.

Like Australian peers Glencore and BHP, South32 says it wants to lift its exposure to markets for metals used in electric vehicles to improve growth.

"We are looking to add more base metals exposure to the group... We do see battery technology having an impact over time," says CEO Graham Kerr.