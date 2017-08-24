Alpha watch: Female-led companies targeted by hedge funds outperform

Data published in an academic paper shows that activist hedge funds target companies led by female CEOs at a much higher rate than publicly-traded firms led by men. The interesting twist is that the targeted firms led by women saw a bigger share price jump and improvement in operational performance, a trend attributed to women CEOs willingness to more constructive and less "self-dealing" in their activist talks.

Abstract: "... the plausible cause for such a gender-specific focus is differences in managerial style between male and female CEOs: instead of being self-defensive, female CEOs are more likely to communicate and cooperate with activist hedge fund managers. Further analysis reveals that, although female-led targets experience a greater increase in operational efficiency, female CEOs themselves are still more likely to be replaced, suggesting a puzzling bias."

Full 68-page paper (.pdf)