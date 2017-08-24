Credit Suisse checks in on Lululemon

Credit Suisse updates on Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).

"While comps are expected to rebound from a tepid 1Q (comps down 1% - the first negative comp quarter since FY09 – mainly due to eCommerce mis-execution), our checks suggest outsized discounting through May and June, uncharacteristic for a brand which has usually limited discounts to post-holiday clearance activity," reads the firm's note.

"On balance, we see shares as fairly valued at current levels, and reiterate our Neutral rating and $56 Target Price," sums up CS.