Shell, Anadarko, Exxon cut Texas Gulf coast production ahead of storm

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) say they are curbing some oil and gas production at facilities in the Gulf of Mexico and on the Texas Gulf coast in preparation for tropical storm Harvey.

As of 7 a.m., the NOAA measured tropical storm force winds at a maximum speed of ~60 mph, and the storm may strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall near Corpus Christi on Friday.

The storm is expected to linger over the area for days, bringing a dangerous combination of rainfall and storm-surge flooding to areas near the Texas and Louisiana coasts into the weekend or early next week.

Crude oil prices are steady so far today after rising yesterday.

