In-Cell smartphone market share could hit 32% this year

TrendForce division WitsView has increased its forecast for the share of In-Cell solutions in the global smartphone market this year.

WitsView previously expected a 29.6% share but has bumped the estimate up to 31.9% due to IC products for TDDI nearing maturation and achieving rapid panel industry adoption. The share could hit 37.6% next year.

Share of In-Cell solutions integrated with TDDI chips expected to grow from 6% last year to 14% this year with 22% forecasted for 2018.

TDDI prices will continue to drop as more suppliers enter the field and reduce the dominance of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA).

In Synaptics’ investor day presentation at the end of last year, the company boasted a 28% market share in the mobile touch market beside a 29% slice of mobile display, 62% of touchpad tech, and 27% of the fingerprint tech market.

