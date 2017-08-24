JD.com sets sales partnership with Qihoo 360

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is up 1.7% premarket after overnight word that it will sell goods through the portals of Qihoo 360.

The deal is similar to partnerships JD has arranged with Tencent and later Baidu and Toutiao in order to broaden its channel. Some 25-35% of new users per quarter come from the Tencent partnership, JD says.

Goods from JD's e-commerce site will be advertised within Qihoo apps, allowing for purchases without leaving the apps.

China's mobile users are increasingly using a smaller number of apps, as large pools of consumers shake out to just a few leaders among tech firms.