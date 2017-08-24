Sunrun, Comcast team up to offer residential solar program

Sunrun (RUN +4% ) opens higher after announcing an agreement with Comcast (CMCSA +0.3% ) to offer a residential solar program, in which Comcast would begin marketing RUN's rooftop solar services to its customers in selected states later this year.

Sunrun will be the exclusive residential solar energy provider for Comcast Cable, and Comcast Cable will serve as one of Sunrun's strategic partners through marketing campaigns in selected areas.

As part of the agreement, Comcast will receive fees for new customers it brings to Sunrun and may earn a warrant of up to 9.99% of RUN's outstanding common shares if customer installation targets are reached.