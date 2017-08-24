America Movil, AT&T reach deal on Mexico roaming

America Movil (AMX +0.6% ) and AT&T (T -0.1% ) have come to a roaming deal for Mexico.

The dominant incumbent's Telcel unit will offer roaming services for AT&T's users in the country, services that it already offers to Telefonica (NYSE:TEF).

The deal, which squares America Movil's roaming approach to its two major competitors, comes in the wake of America Movil's victory at Mexico's Supreme Court over interconnection fees charged to the rivals -- fees that will now be put back in the hands of regulators rather than legislators.