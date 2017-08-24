Signet +20% after results shine

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) roars 20% higher after Q2 results shine brightly.

Wells Fargo doles out some credit to Signet after it posted the strong quarter of positive comparable sales and a healthy EPS beat.

"This was a very solid quarter from SIG (which demonstrates a stabilization of fundamentals), and we would expect shares to move meaningfully higher (with follow-through), as we've seen from other highly-shorted, low-sentiment retailers that beat numbers this EPS season," observes analyst Ike Boruchow.

Wells sticks with an Outperform rating on Signet.

Other firms are pointing to the retailer's acquisition today of R2Net as a strategic driver of future growth.

