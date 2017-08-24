Stocks slightly higher at the open, led by big gains in retailers

Stocks open with slight gains as central bankers kick off their three-day meeting in Jackson Hole today; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.1% .

Fed Chair Yellen and ECB President Draghi are both set to speak at the event, and the market is sure to closely parse the speeches but little new information is expected.

European markets are modestly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX both +0.5% and France's CAC +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In the U.S., most groups are showing green in the early going, with strength in retailers boosting the consumer discretionary (+0.5%) sector as Dollar Tree, Abercrombie & Fitch, Guess, Tiffany, Signet Jewelers, Michaels and Burlington Stores all trade sharply higher after reporting quarterly results.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing 2 bps to 2.19%.

U.S. crude oil -1% at $47.90/bbl.

Still ahead: existing home sales, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing