Semiconductor capital spending could grow 27% this year, depending on Samsung

Semiconductor industry capital spending will grow 20% this year, according to IC Insights, but could go up to 27% depending on Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) capital outlays.

Industry spending in 1H was 48% higher than the first half of 2016.

Spending in 2H will depend on Samsung’s spending outlays since the company represented 25% of total spending in the first half.

Samsung spent $11B in outlays for its semiconductor group in the first half, which was only $300M under the total spending last year.

If Samsung spends $22B in capital outlays this year, the total semiconductor market could reach $85.4B, which would amount to that 27% growth.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) spent $6.8B in capital outlays in 1H and could spend $3.2B in 2H.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) spent $4.7B in 1H and could spend $7.3B in 2H if it sticks to its $12B budget for the year.

