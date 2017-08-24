More on Tiffany's Q2

Tiffany (TIF +1.1% ) reports comparable-store sales fell 2% in Q2.

Geographic revenue: Americas: $439M (+1%); Asia-Pacific: $235M (+2%); Japan: $140M (+1%); Europe: $114M (+3%); Other: $32M (+74%).

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 62.3% due to favorable product input costs and a shift in sales mix toward higher-margin jewelry.

SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 43.4%.

Operating margin rose 10 bps to 18.9%.

Inventory decreased 4% Y/Y to $2.2B.

Store count +1 Y/Y to 312.

The company saw no disruptive effect from the New York flagship store despite its proximity to Trump Tower and management attributed sales softness primarily to lower spending by foreign tourists.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: increase by a low single-digit percentage; Operating margin rate: in line Y/Y; Interest and other expenses, net: $35M to $40M; Tax rate: ~33%; Diluted EPS: increase by a high-single-digit percentage; Free cash flow: ~$450M; Capex: $250M.