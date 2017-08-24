Chain stores lead retail rally

Retail stocks rip gains after a sizable number of companies report stronger-than-anticipated earnings.

At the top of the list are Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) +14% , Perry Ells International (NASDAQ:PERY) +13% , Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) +12% , Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) +10% , Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) +10% , Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) +8% , Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) +8% and G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) +8% . Also charging higher are Burlington Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) +5% , Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) +4% , Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) +4% , Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) +4% , Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) +4% , Party City (NYSE:PRTY) +4% , and PVH (NYSE:PVH) +4% .

A couple of pull-outs from the retail earnings reports today are the improved inventory positions, return to positive comparable sales growth for several chain stores and generally stable guidance for the back half of the year.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 2.10% on the day.

Skipping out on the fun are Home Depot (HD -0.2% ) and Lowe's (LOW -0.5% ) after existing home sales came in weaker than anticipated today.

