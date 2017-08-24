Baidu, China Life forming $1B tech equity fund

China Life (NYSE:LFC) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) will form a roughly $1B equity fund to invest in internet and other technology endeavors.

China Life will finance the Baidu Fund Partnership through a special partnership that will chip in about $840.8M.

Baidu will contribute up to 1.4B yuan ($210.2M). Both companies will pay 30% of their own capital contributions at the start.

Baidu Fund Partnership will focus on mid- to late-stage investments.

The Fund bears a resemblance to SoftBank’s $100B Vision Fund that launched last fall.

