Glu Mobile CTO exiting; company shuttering Long Beach studio

In an SEC filing, Glu Mobile (GLUU -0.7% ) has laid out a restructuring that will lead to the loss of 46 jobs -- including a departure from Chief Technology Officer Tim Wilson -- and a shutdown of one of its studios.

Wilson will exit Sept. 1 with seven months of salary.

The company will cut 46 jobs in its San Francisco and Long Beach, Calif., offices; of those, 22 are in more central roles in its San Francisco headquarters, while 24 are from the Car Town Racing team in Long Beach.

Long Beach will be shut down and Car Town Racing won't get a planned worldwide launch.

The company's taking a pretax charge of $1.5M-$1.75M in Q3 tied to the restructuring.