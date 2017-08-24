Volkswagen and Fiat said to be in JV talks

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +3.8% ) are said to be considering a joint venture on production of light utility vehicles, according to a Bloomberg headline. Talks between the two major automakers are in the early stages.

The report arrives during a busy week for Fiat in which it has been the subject of speculation on potential asset sales and deals with Chinese automakers.

Shares of Fiat are up 29% over the last five trading sessions and have more than doubled over the last year.