Report: Cisco in approach to buy cloud-management firm Turbonomic

Cisco Systems (CSCO +1.1% ) recently engaged in talks about acquiring cloud-management firm Turbonomic, The Information reports.

Terms of the discussion weren't known but Turbonomic has held five funding rounds and raised $117.5M; it was valued around $800M after its last round in January.

Since then, though, Cisco stepped in with a complementary acquisition of AppDynamics for $3.7B at the last minute before the latter's IPO.

An acquisition of Turbonomic would help give Cisco an edge in automation technology over competitors like Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.