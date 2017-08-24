Tauriga lawsuit against former auditor to commence in November

In an update to investors, Tauriga Sciences (OTCPK:TAUG) confirms that its litigation against former auditor Cowan Gunteski & Co. will reach the courtroom on November 4.

The company filed suit (10-Q, page F-23) against Cowan Gunteski in November 2015 accusing it of malpractice with respect to its audit of the company's fiscal 2014 financials, then misrepresenting its ability to reissue an independent opinion on the F14 statements. The company was delisted from the OTCQB Exchange in July 2015.

Tauriga seeks at least $4.5M in damages. Mediation efforts failed due to what the company perceived as inadequate settlement offers from Cowan Gunteski.

Management adds that it is on track to file its fiscal Q2 financials on time and it plans to launch its Cupuacu Butter-based lip balm in the coming months.