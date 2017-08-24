Argentina counting on European biodiesel market as U.S. imposes duties

Argentina is betting on the reopening of the European biodiesel market to maintain demand for its exports after the U.S. imposed steep duties, the president of the country's top biodiesel industry group tells Reuters.

"We are confident that in a few weeks we will have this market open. It could compensate" for lost U.S. business, says the head of Argentina's Carbio biodiesel industry group which includes companies such as Bunge (BG -0.4% ) and Cargill.

Argentine producers say they will halt exports to the U.S. due to the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to slap countervailing duties of up to 64.17% on imports from Argentina; 90% of the 1.6M metric tons of Argentina's biodiesel exports last year went to the U.S.

The European Union once was Argentina's biggest biodiesel market, but that shifted to the U.S. after the EU set its own duties on the country's producers in 2013.