Bloomberg: Infosys planning board coup to end internal fighting

Bloomberg confirms a Reuters report that Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) insiders want to appoint ex-CEO and co-founder Nandan Nilekani to the board to end months of fighting between the founders and directors.

Bloomberg’s sources say founders seek investor agreement in the board appointment and in forcing out Chairman R Seshasayee and other directors.

Infosys shares are up 0.84%.

Update: Reuters India says Infosys has appointed Nilekani as non-executive, non-independent board chairman.